ETFs are being launched at the fastest pace in 2021, setting an all-time record
Dec. 13, 2021 7:58 AM ETProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), ARKX, BUZZ, LCTUBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Exchange traded funds continue to set records, with 380 new funds launched in 2021, topping 2020’s 320 funds. Also, as per Wall Street Journal data, 2021 has only experienced 72 ETF closures compared to last year’s 277.
- Below is a chart outlining the launches and closures of ETFs since 2010. Through Nov. 2021, the most significant number of funds had debuted while also having the fewest closures dating back to 2013, where the market experienced 67 closures.
- Fueling the ETF space creations further is the growth in actively managed versus passively managed funds. So far in 2021, of the 380 funds generated, 228 of them have been actively managed, according to ETF.com. Moreover, 2021 has also experienced considerable growth in both thematic and environmental, social, and corporate governance or (ESG) funds.
- A few prominent ETFs that have made their 2021 debut are the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX), VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ), and the BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU).
- Daily price action: BITO +0.1%, ARKX +1.2%, BUZZ -0.4%, and LCTU -0.3%.
- It's not just new ETF creations that are setting records. Globally listed ETFs and ETPs have now recorded YTD inflows through Nov. of $1.14T, blowing past 2020's $670.16B YTD.