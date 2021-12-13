Coupa gets new buy rating at Goldman Sachs, sees 60% upside
Dec. 13, 2021 8:35 AM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares are up nearly 3% in early Monday trading after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the software company, calling it a "category leader" that has significant upside in its shares.
- Analyst Gabriela Borges put a buy rating and a $251 price target - 61% away from Friday's close of $155.49 - as she believes Coupa Software (COUP) is still early in its ability to capture the business spend management market.
- Coupa Software (COUP) shares are trading at $159.97 on Monday, though they have fallen more than 53% year-to-date.
- The analyst said she sees "several levers" for Coupa's (COUP) growth over the next three years, highlighting machine learning capabilities in the Coupa Community as a way to "drive value for its customers over the long-term."
- In addition, there is the potential for Coupa Software's (COUP) organic growth to move higher in 2022, as the pandemic likely slowed its entry into large businesses.
- Lastly, Borges believes that investor expectations for Coupa Pay, the company's payment platform, have been "reset" and any incremental adoption could drive "upside to base case investor expectations."
- Borges notes that Coupa Software (COUP) is a leader in business spend management due to its first mover advantage, introducing a "shopping cart-like experience" in 2006, which helped its achieve "widespread" adoption from customers and suppliers for procurement, invoicing, payments and expenses.
- Coupa Software (COUP) now has over 2,000 customers, up from approximately 400 in 2016, but spending in the BSM market has jumped from $110 billion in 2015 to $2.8 trillion today. The analyst believes that the BSM market is a "winner take most" and Coupa (COUP) is "positioned to dominate due to its ecosystem, R&D focus, and ease of use."
- Earlier this month, Coupa Software (COUP) reported mixed third-quarter results and said fourth-quarter revenue would come in between $185 million and $186 million, with revenue from subscriptions between $166 million and $167 million.