LCID, EDIT and BLUE among pre market gainers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) +90% on acquisition by Pfizer.
- Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) +38% after collaborating with Lilly in oncology medicines.
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) +36% on positive BLU-5937 data in mid-stage chronic cough study.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) +18%.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) +12% on raising Q4 guidance, reviews strategic European Business alternatives.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) +12% announces SPAC deal for LiveWire.
- UserTesting (NYSE:USER) +11%.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) +11%.
- Stran & Company (NASDAQ:STRNW) +10%.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) +9% new and updated data demonstrating sustained treatment response in patients treated in largest sickle cell gene therapy program to-date presented at ASH21 and published in NEJM.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) +9%.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) +10%.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) +9%.
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +6% and Qilu Pharmaceutical enter into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership to develop and commercialize AB-729 in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) +7% announces IND application for MTX110 study in GBM effective.
- Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) +6%.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) +4%.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) +6%.
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) +6%.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) +5% preclinical data demonstrating robust tumor reduction and clearance using novel, engineered iNK Cells at the American society of hematology annual meeting.
- Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) +5% announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AR101/enzastaurin in vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome.