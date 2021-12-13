Maxar Technologies is one of Cowen's top picks for 2022
Dec. 13, 2021 Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)
- Goldman Sachs selects Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) as a top pick for 2022.
- "2022 is a pivotal year for MAXR as it expects to launch its new constellation, WorldView Legion, between March-June. We think that the success of this launch and execution on the timing will be a significant de-risking event for the stock and provide investors with comfort MAXR can continue to grow its high-margin Earth Intelligence business."
- Wall Street leans to the bullish side on MAXR with 6 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up against 5 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.
