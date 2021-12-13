Jowell Global reports Q3 results

Dec. 13, 2021 8:50 AM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL): Q3 net loss was $2.1M, compared with net income of $1.1M in the same period of 2020.
  • Revenue of $43.8M (+75.9% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Total GMV transacted in our online shopping mall was $61.9M, an increase of 91.3% from $32.4M in the same period of 2020.
  • Total VIP members as of September 30, 2021 were 2.1M, an increase of 8.4% compared with 1.9M as of September 30, 2020.
  • Total LHH stores as of September 30, 2021 were 25,888, an increase of 9.7% compared with 23,600 as of September 30, 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.