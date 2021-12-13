Jowell Global reports Q3 results
Dec. 13, 2021 8:50 AM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL): Q3 net loss was $2.1M, compared with net income of $1.1M in the same period of 2020.
- Revenue of $43.8M (+75.9% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Total GMV transacted in our online shopping mall was $61.9M, an increase of 91.3% from $32.4M in the same period of 2020.
- Total VIP members as of September 30, 2021 were 2.1M, an increase of 8.4% compared with 1.9M as of September 30, 2020.
- Total LHH stores as of September 30, 2021 were 25,888, an increase of 9.7% compared with 23,600 as of September 30, 2020.