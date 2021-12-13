Installed Building Products scoops up AMD Distribution; terms undisclosed

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • AMD Distribution has eight locations, including three bonded warehouses, generating approximately $71 million of annual revenue across 21 states throughout the Midwest and Mountain West.
  • AMD distributes products and materials used in installing spray foam insulation, metal building insulation, residential insulation, and mechanical and fabricated Styrofoam insulation in new construction projects.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • AMD’s scale and experience serving core insulation markets provide IBP with a distribution platform, which diversifies IBP's revenue mix, end-markets, and geographic footprint.

  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) expects the acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings.

