Installed Building Products scoops up AMD Distribution; terms undisclosed
Dec. 13, 2021 9:05 AM ETInstalled Building Products, Inc. (IBP)By: SA News Team
- AMD Distribution has eight locations, including three bonded warehouses, generating approximately $71 million of annual revenue across 21 states throughout the Midwest and Mountain West.
- AMD distributes products and materials used in installing spray foam insulation, metal building insulation, residential insulation, and mechanical and fabricated Styrofoam insulation in new construction projects.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- AMD’s scale and experience serving core insulation markets provide IBP with a distribution platform, which diversifies IBP's revenue mix, end-markets, and geographic footprint.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) expects the acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings.