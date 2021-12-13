BigCommerce gets buy rating at Goldman Sachs, sees 55% upside on e-commerce trends
Dec. 13, 2021 9:11 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)AMZN, SHOPBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares are rising on Monday after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating, saying it sees more than 50% upside in the stock over the next 12 months.
- Analyst Gabriela Borges said she thinks the open ecosystem approach from Austin, Texas-based BigCommerce (BIGC), where it focuses on partnering with a wide variety of vendors to let customers pick and choose their functionality, "uniquely" positions the company to gain share as e-commerce continues to change.
- BigCommerce (BIGC) shares are up more than 3% to $40 in early Monday trading, but have shed more than a third of their value this year.
- The focus is now on an holistic, or omni-channel, approach, where merchants can sell on their own storefront, as well as third-party apps like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), TikTok, B2B adoption and headless commerce.
- In comparison to Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which has a "one size fits most solution" for e-commerce, including payments, fulfillment, capital, shipping, balance and installments that works well for small businesses, BigCommerce (BIGC) is poised to do well for larger customers, as they use the company's checkout, tax, cart, payments and other functions.
- Borges believes that BigCommerce's (BIGC) centralized marketplace has an "extremely high volume" of API calls, but many of them are pre-built. Even with this limiting BigCommerce's (BIGC) total addressable market, Borges believes there are ways it can monetize the ecosystem over time and increase its share: the shift to omni-channel; continued e-commerce adoption for B2B customers; a more agile platform; and international expansion.
- Last week, Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce (BIGC) with a positive bias, saying the stock screens well in the firm's 4Ms framework for software investing - Market, competitive Moat, Management strength and Margin potential.