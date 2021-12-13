Donnelley Financial buys Guardum to bolster software solutions portfolio
Dec. 13, 2021 9:12 AM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) acquires Guardum, a data security and privacy software provider, to strengthen DFIN's software solutions portfolio.
- The deal will make data security a competitive differentiator, enhance regulatory compliance, safeguard privacy and improve data accuracy, the company says.
- DFIN's Venue virtual data room, with Guardum's privacy tools, allows companies to meet global deal regulations and confidentially accelerate transactions by safeguarding critical documents.
- "We will develop software solutions that will help overall compliance spending and significantly mitigate risk for organizations throughout the globe," said DFIN Global Capital Markets President Craig Clay.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Shares of DFIN are slightly off by 0.1% in pre-market trading.
- In mid-October, Donnelley Financial teamed up with Tipalti.