Dec. 13, 2021

  • Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) acquires Guardum, a data security and privacy software provider, to strengthen DFIN's software solutions portfolio.
  • The deal will make data security a competitive differentiator, enhance regulatory compliance, safeguard privacy and improve data accuracy, the company says.
  • DFIN's Venue virtual data room, with Guardum's privacy tools, allows companies to meet global deal regulations and confidentially accelerate transactions by safeguarding critical documents.
  • "We will develop software solutions that will help overall compliance spending and significantly mitigate risk for organizations throughout the globe," said DFIN Global Capital Markets President Craig Clay.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • Shares of DFIN are slightly off by 0.1% in pre-market trading.
  • In mid-October, Donnelley Financial teamed up with Tipalti.
