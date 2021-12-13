Glass House Brands nabs $100M senior secured term loan
Dec. 13, 2021 9:20 AM ETGlass House Brands Inc. (GLASF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Glass House Brands (OTC:GLASF) entered into a senior secured term loan agreement with a U.S.-based private credit investment fund for up to $100M with an initial draw of $50M.
- The initial term loan has a variable interest rate currently set at 10% annually, and in no event shall be more than 12% annually.
- Gross proceeds of the loan will be used to fund the phased retrofit of the company's ~5.5M sq. feet cultivation facility currently under renovation in Camarillo, California and for general corporate purposes.
- The initial term loan shall be repayable in monthly installments commencing on Dec.1, 2023 at total amount equal to 1.25% of the original principal amount of the Initial Term Loan.