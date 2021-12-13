Chewy is still a Buy at Piper Sandler, Guggenheim despite margin pressures
Dec. 13, 2021 9:26 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: SA News Team
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares experience a mixed reaction in the pre-market after both Piper Sandler and Guggenheim lower their price targets on the stock but maintain Buy-equivalent ratings.
- "Q3 saw inline sales but emerging margin pressure that is getting worse in Q4 and lingering around for much of 2022. To the positive, KPI's around customer spend, retention, and new adds all remain very healthy," writes analyst Peter Keith. "To the negative, CHWY's model (predominantly selling branded consumables) will likely see continued margin pressure should inflation continue."
- Shares are roughly flat in the pre-market.
- Piper Sandler lowers its price target on CHWY to $70 from $100. Meanwhile, Guggenheim securities cuts its target to $75 from $90. The average Wall St. price target on the stock is $75.