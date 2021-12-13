Planet Labs acquires VanderSat for ~$28M

  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL), which recently became a publicly-traded company in an SPAC deal with dMY Technology Group IV, has completed the acquisition of Haarlem, Netherlands-based VanderSat for ~$28M.
  • The purchase price consists of $18M in shares of Class A common stock of Planet Labs PBC and ~$10M in cash.
  • VanderSat provides advanced earth data and analytics. Its innovative products help customers better measure and understand water management and crop health in major markets.
  • The acquisition will further boost Planet's position in the agriculture market.
