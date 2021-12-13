Vontier commences exchange offer
Dec. 13, 2021 9:29 AM ETVontier Corporation (VNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vontier (NYSE:VNT) commenced an offer to exchange all of its company's outstanding unregistered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 for an equal total principal amount of the company's registered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026, all of its outstanding unregistered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 for equal total principal amount of its registered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 and all of its outstanding unregistered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 for equal total principal amount of company's registered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the exchange offer.
- The offer will expire on Jan.11, 2022 unless extended; settlement date for the exchange offer will occur promptly following the expiration date.