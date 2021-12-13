Vontier commences exchange offer

Dec. 13, 2021 9:29 AM ETVontier Corporation (VNT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Vontier (NYSE:VNT) commenced an offer to exchange all of its company's outstanding unregistered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 for an equal total principal amount of the company's registered 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026, all of its outstanding unregistered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 for equal total principal amount of its registered 2.400% Senior Notes due 2028 and all of its outstanding unregistered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 for equal total principal amount of company's registered 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the exchange offer.
  • The offer will expire on Jan.11, 2022 unless extended; settlement date for the exchange offer will occur promptly following the expiration date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.