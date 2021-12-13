Tenable names veteran Brian Goldfarb as CMO

  • Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB), the cyber exposure company appoints Brian Goldfarb chief marketing officer.
  • He will spearhead global marketing organization, positioning the company for its next phase of growth across all areas of its portfolio, especially cloud security, risk analytics, OT, and identity.
  • He joins Tenable from Amperity, the world’s number one enterprise customer data platform.
  • He is a widely respected industry veteran who has held senior executive roles at some of the most important category-defining companies in the world including Splunk, Salesforce, Google and Microsoft.
