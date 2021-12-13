Enrollment underway in Biofrontera's mid-stage study of Ameluz + BF-RhodoLED for acne treatment
Dec. 13, 2021 9:32 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biofrontera (BFRI +18.6%) announces that the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne with photodynamic therapy (Ameluz-PDT).
- The study will enroll 126 patients. The efficacy of Ameluz-PDT will be tested with respect to incubation periods of one and three hours compared to placebo.
- The composite primary endpoint is the absolute change in the number of inflammatory lesions and an improvement in symptoms.
- This study is an important component of Biofrontera's clinical development strategy that aims to expand the FDA-label of our licensed product Ameluz.