NetApp upgraded at JPMorgan, poised to capture 'higher growth opportunities'
Dec. 13, 2021 9:53 AM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)AMZNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares are down slightly less than 1% early Monday despite an upgrade from JPMorgan, saying it is " well positioned for a transition towards higher growth opportunities."
- Analyst Samik Chatterjee, who raised his rating to buy, said NetApp (NTAP) will keep its leading spot in the enterprise storage market, which is being boosted by higher enterprise spending in the medium term.
- The analyst raised his price target on NetApp (NTAP) to $110, implying 25% from where shares are currently trading.
- NetApp (NTAP) is also poised to benefit from its transition to the hybrid cloud enterprise infrastructure, which is going towards all-flash arrays and an increase in enterprise adoption of public cloud architectures.
- Chatterjee also highlighted NetApp's (NTAP) recent partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services to provide fully managed storage for the AWS cloud for enterprise customers as a positive.
- NetApp (NTAP) has positioned itself "better than expected" from its ONTAP operating system across environments and providing customers with a seamless experience, Chatterjee explained.
- The company's success with its enterprise customer base in relation to public cloud offerings could help its $1 billion in annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2025, up from between $510 million and $540 million at the end of fiscal 2022.
- Last month, NetApp (NTAP) posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $1.525 billion and $1.675 billion, compared to expectations of $1.59 billion.