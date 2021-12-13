FIGS rebounds after reaffirming guidance
- FIGS, Inc. (FIGS +3.7%) shares jump after the company reaffirms its FY2021 outlook in an SEC filing.
- FIGS raised its FY guidance in November after turning in a Q3 beat. The company projects revenue to be $410M an annual gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 70% and 20%, respectively. Analysts expect the company to report FY21 revenue of $412M and adjusted EPS of $0.20.
- For its long-term outlook, FIGS expects annual net revenues by 2025 of over $1.0 billion and annual gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 70% and 20%, respectively, from 2022 to 2024.
- On Friday, FIGS fell to post-IPO low after announcing the retirement of CFO Jeffrey Lawrence.