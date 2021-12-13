U.K.-based crypto custodian Genesis gets approved as a registered cryptoasset business
Dec. 13, 2021 9:55 AM ETBTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Genesis Custody of digital asset prime brokerage Genesis receives approval by the Financial Conduct Authority as a registered cryptoasset business, according to a release.
- U.K.-based Genesis Custody provides segregated multi-asset cold storage for full custody of client assets, and provides access to portfolio management and execution through Genesis Global Trading.
- The approval shows that Genesis possesses strong controls, governance and a compliance framework to counter financial crime, meeting anti-money laundering standards.
- "This is an important milestone in our strategy to deliver to institutional clients cryptocurrency services that are compliant with the regulatory framework," said Genesis General Counsel Arianna Pretto-Sakmann. "This approval also reflects our commitment to working with regulators - at the FCA and elsewhere - as this asset class evolves."
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC-USD -4.1%) slides below $48K per token.
