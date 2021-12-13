Lucid Group rallies after Nasdaq 100 invite sparks interest
Dec. 13, 2021 10:04 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) jumps 4.45% after the company was added to the Nasdaq-100 Index with an effective date of December 20. Shares of the electric vehicle upstart jumped back over $40 earlier in the session.
- "We are proud to join the prestigious Nasdaq-100 Index, a recognition of our progress establishing Lucid in the EV market and our future growth strategy," says Lucid CFO Sherry House on the callup.
