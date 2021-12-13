SEC's head of enforcement poised to toughen punishment for wrongdoers - WSJ
Dec. 13, 2021 10:11 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Most of the time the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission picks its top cop from Wall Street's best defense lawyers, but its latest director of enforcement comes from the prosecution side of the law.
- In a profile in the Wall Street Journal, Gurbir Grewal, who was New Jersey's attorney general for more than three years, is expected to seek higher fines for securities wrongdoing and to bolster efforts to remove bad actors from their jobs.
- "We can't arrest them," Grewal told the WSJ in an interview. "We can get them out of the industry."
- After starting out in private practice, Grewal, a Sikh, decided to become a federal prosecutor in the wake of 9/11 after he encountered racism. He felt that as a member of law enforcement, he could alter people's misunderstandings and biases, the WSJ said.
- He worked in the Brooklyn U.S. attorney's office, then later became a federal prosecutor in Newark, New Jersey, where he led the economic crimes unit, overseeing prosecution of traders who illicitly obtained market-moving corporate new stolen by hackers.
- In 2018, Grewal became the first Sikh state attorney general in the U.S. when Governor Phil Murphy promoted him from Bergen County prosecutor. While he oversaw the state's securities regulators, he didn't directly work on their cases.
- Just after he left the N.J. attorney general post, the state was the first to order cryptocurrency company BlockFi from offering unregulated interest-bearing accounts for crypto deposits. New Jersey said the company's account should have been treated as a security and required registration with the state. However, Blockfi has said the accounts are legal and are continue to be allowed in New Jersey while it's in negotiations with the state.
- At speeches Grewal's made since joining the SEC, he has said that penalties may have to be increased if firms or individuals continue to repeat wrongdoing that the SEC has regularly punished. In addition, the agency will seek to require some defendants to admit wrongdoing when they settle SEC investigations.
