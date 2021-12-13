Scripps Networks appoints new marketing chief
- Keisha Taylor Starr has been hired as CMO for Scripps Networks (SSP -2.4%), effective Jan. 3, 2022.
- She will be based in Atlanta and will report to Lisa Knutson, president of Scripps Networks.
- Most recently, she served as senior vice president of marketing and public relations for the digital news outlet The Recount.
- "Keisha is a remarkably talented executive whose multi-faceted experience marketing top brands and programming across multiple platforms will be a tremendous asset for us as we connect consumers with the news, information and entertainment they're seeking," Lisa Knutson, president.