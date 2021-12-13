Veru wins approval of enlarged prostate drug Entadfi; shares rise 3%

Dec. 13, 2021

Benign prostatic hyperplasia

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • The FDA has approved Veru's (VERU +2.6%) Entadfi (finasteride and tadalafil) for benign prostate hyperplasia ("BPH").
  • The indication is to initiate treatment of BPH for men with enlarged prostate for up to 26 weeks.
  • Marketing will be done through the Veru's own telemedicine and telepharmacy services platform. The company has also partnered with GoodRx (GDRX -0.4%) that includes a special cash price.
  • Veru expects commercialization to begin early next year.
  • More than 45M BPH prescriptions are filled each year in the U.S., according to the company.
