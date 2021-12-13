Veru wins approval of enlarged prostate drug Entadfi; shares rise 3%
Dec. 13, 2021 10:19 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)GDRXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has approved Veru's (VERU +2.6%) Entadfi (finasteride and tadalafil) for benign prostate hyperplasia ("BPH").
- The indication is to initiate treatment of BPH for men with enlarged prostate for up to 26 weeks.
- Marketing will be done through the Veru's own telemedicine and telepharmacy services platform. The company has also partnered with GoodRx (GDRX -0.4%) that includes a special cash price.
- Veru expects commercialization to begin early next year.
- More than 45M BPH prescriptions are filled each year in the U.S., according to the company.
