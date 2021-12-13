Global Consumer Acquisition agrees to deals to form Ascense Brands
Dec. 13, 2021 10:30 AM ETGlobal Consumer Acquisition Corp. Units (GACQU), GACQ, GACQWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Global Consumer Acquisition (GACQ) has entered into business combination agreements with GP Global and Luminex Home Decor & Fragrance Holding.
- As part of the transactions, GP Global and Luminex will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of GACQ.
- GACQ will change its name to Ascense Brands and will trade on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol ‘SCNT’.
- The combined entity has a forecasted 2022 revenue of ~$553M and at the closing of the acquisitions, Ascense Brands’ brand portfolio, will account for ~55% of its total revenues
- The transaction implies a pro forma company enterprise value of $507.1M and implies a 6.95x FY23 EBITDA multiple and 0.79x FY23 Revenue multiple.
- Also its expected to provide Ascense Brands with ~$117.5M in cash proceeds to its balance sheet, assuming no redemptions.