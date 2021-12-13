Global Consumer Acquisition agrees to deals to form Ascense Brands

  • Global Consumer Acquisition (GACQ) has entered into business combination agreements with GP Global and Luminex Home Decor & Fragrance Holding.
  • As part of the transactions, GP Global and Luminex will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of GACQ.
  • GACQ will change its name to Ascense Brands and will trade on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol ‘SCNT’.
  • The combined entity has a forecasted 2022 revenue of ~$553M and at the closing of the acquisitions, Ascense Brands’ brand portfolio, will account for ~55% of its total revenues
  • The transaction implies a pro forma company enterprise value of $507.1M and implies a 6.95x FY23 EBITDA multiple and 0.79x FY23 Revenue multiple.
  • Also its expected to provide Ascense Brands with ~$117.5M in cash proceeds to its balance sheet, assuming no redemptions.
