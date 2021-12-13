Akoya Biosciences announces collaboration with PathAI
Dec. 13, 2021 10:33 AM ETAkoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Akoya Biosciences (AKYA -3.1%), The Spatial Biology Company, and PathAI announced a collaboration to advance the discovery and validation of novel predictive biomarkers for immunotherapies.
- The partners will leverage their capabilities in spatial biology and deep data mining using Phenoptics, Akoya's throughput spatial phenotyping platform, and PathAI's artificial intelligence tools and algorithms to enhance their shared biopharmaceutical partners' ability to identify patients most likely to respond to drugs in clinical trials.
- Akoya will work with PathAI to create an interface between the Advanced Biopharma Solutions service offerings and PathAI's analytical capabilities to provide a powerful and complete solution for biopharma partners.
- This partnership and ABS' recent CLIA certification represent significant milestones in advancing Akoya's ability to serve the growing demand for spatial biomarkers in clinical trials.