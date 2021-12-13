Metaverse infrastructure company InfiniteWorld to go public with $700M SPAC
Dec. 13, 2021 10:47 AM ETAries I Acquisition Corporation (RAM)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Metaverse infrastructure company InfiniteWorld said on Monday that it intends to go public, merging with a special acquisition company known as Aries I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAM).
- The combined company, which will have a pro forma equity value of $700 million, will trade on the Nasdaq under the "JPG" ticker.
- According to a statement, InfiniteWorld’s platform provides a "bridge between the physical and digital worlds, with leading infrastructure and marketplace solutions, as well as world-class content production platforms for digital content, including digital assets and NFTs."
- Arries (RAM) completed its $145 million offering in May 2021.
- InfiniteWorld has partnered with more than 75 brands and creators since launching and counts Morgan Creek Digital, GSR and Blockchain Coinvestors among its investors.
- InfiniteWorld recently merged with one of its "strategic partners," DreamView, which was founded by employees who brought CGI technology to Lucasfilm and Disney. Some of DreamView's technology has been used in blockbuster films, major brand campaigns and certain sporting events.
- The company will be led by Deloitte Blockchain Lab veteran and co-creator of SUKU Yonathan Lapchik, who will be its Chief Executive Officer. Nathaniel Hunter, the former CEO of DreamView, will be its Chief Operating Officer.
- “With the unique combination of our infrastructure and next-gen content production, InfiniteWorld is one of the ultimate partners for brands and the future of their digital content in the Metaverse,” Lapchik said in the statement.
- The deal will give the combined company up to $171 million in funds, including roughly $93 million worth of cryptocurrency. InfiniteWorld shareholders will own 74.5% of the company and could own as much 81% if certain conditions are met.
- Both parties expect the deal to close in the first half of 2022.