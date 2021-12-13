Suncor releases 2022 production and capital budget - down the fairway
Dec. 13, 2021 10:37 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)CNQ, CVE, IMOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Suncor (NYSE:SU) released 2022 production and capital budgets ahead of the market open, forecasting production of 750kb/d - 790kb/d, a 5% increase from 2021 levels as Fort Hills plans to sustain nameplate production for the first time in the asset's history.
- Refinery throughput is expected to return to 2019 levels, or around 95% utilization, compared to 88% in 2020 and 93% expected in 2021.
- Capex is budgeted at $4.7b, up 12% from $4.2b in 2021
- Operating costs per barrel are expected to fall across the asset base, with Fort Hills opex to fall by almost $10 per barrel as the fixed-cost base is spread across a higher number of produced barrels.
- Having doubled the dividend last quarter (now 5.6%) and with a repurchase program ongoing (7% of shares authorized, 4% repurchased through Q3 2021), Suncor has not updated on shareholder distributions with this outlook.
- After underperforming in 2020 on a surprise dividend cut, Suncor has also underperformed significantly in 2021, with shares up ~47% YTD, underperforming peers Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) up 73%, Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) up 104% and Imperial (NYSE:IMO) up 83%.
- With the Company spending almost $1b on 'economic investments' (i.e., capex above sustaining levels) next year, and without an update on shareholder returns, it may be difficult for shareholders to get excited about the release, even with improved operational guidance on the back of two years of underperformance.