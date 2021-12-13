Vivid Seats announces acquisition of Betcha Sports
Dec. 13, 2021 11:02 AM ETSEAT, SEATWBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) has completed the acquisition of Betcha Sports, a real money sports app with social and gamification features that enhance fans’ connection with their favorite live sports.
- The upfront purchase price is $25 million in Vivid Seats equity, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with additional payments of up to $40 million of earnouts that, if earned, will be payable in a mix of cash and equity.
- The acquisition of Betcha will allow Vivid Seats to extend its marketplace technology into the online gaming sector, allowing millions of Vivid Seats customers to participate in daily fantasy gaming in a new way.
