Shift Technologies dips on announcing $100M floorplan facility with Ally Financial

  • Shift Technologies (SFT -8.6%) slides as it announced a $100M committed floorplan facility with Ally Financial (ALLY -2.0%), a leading digital financial services company.
  • The new floorplan financing relationship expands the companies’ business relationship and has a two-year term, expiring Dec. 9, 2023.
  • This new facility improves Shift’s capital position, doubling the availability of its previous floor plan, and increases financial flexibility as it looks to accelerate future growth.
  • “Our business is rapidly scaling, with 2021 sales expected to more than triple compared to 2020. As a result, our financing needs have grown as well,” said Oded Shein, Shift’s CFO.
