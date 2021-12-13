Shift Technologies dips on announcing $100M floorplan facility with Ally Financial
Dec. 13, 2021 11:28 AM ETShift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)ALLYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Shift Technologies (SFT -8.6%) slides as it announced a $100M committed floorplan facility with Ally Financial (ALLY -2.0%), a leading digital financial services company.
- The new floorplan financing relationship expands the companies’ business relationship and has a two-year term, expiring Dec. 9, 2023.
- This new facility improves Shift’s capital position, doubling the availability of its previous floor plan, and increases financial flexibility as it looks to accelerate future growth.
- “Our business is rapidly scaling, with 2021 sales expected to more than triple compared to 2020. As a result, our financing needs have grown as well,” said Oded Shein, Shift’s CFO.