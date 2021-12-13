electroCore announces new patent for stroke and TIA treatment
Dec. 13, 2021 12:10 PM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- electroCore (ECOR -1.4%) has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,191,953 to the Co., relating to the treatment of stroke symptoms.
- Earlier this year, the Co. announced full enrollment of the TR-VENUS study of non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation for the acute treatment of stroke.
- “With ongoing investigator-initiated trials in stroke, and our newly issued patent, we look forward to understanding nVNS’s potential role in the treatment paradigm for stroke patients worldwide.” commented JP Errico, a founder, board member and investor of the Co., who was also a co-inventor of the new patent.