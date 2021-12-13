electroCore announces new patent for stroke and TIA treatment

Dec. 13, 2021 12:10 PM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • electroCore (ECOR -1.4%) has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,191,953 to the Co., relating to the treatment of stroke symptoms.
  • Earlier this year, the Co. announced full enrollment of the TR-VENUS study of non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation for the acute treatment of stroke.
  • “With ongoing investigator-initiated trials in stroke, and our newly issued patent, we look forward to understanding nVNS’s potential role in the treatment paradigm for stroke patients worldwide.” commented JP Errico, a founder, board member and investor of the Co., who was also a co-inventor of the new patent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.