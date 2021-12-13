Honeywell to acquire US Digital Designs in all-cash deal
Dec. 13, 2021 1:14 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) has announced a deal to acquire Tempe, Arizona-based US Digital Designs.
- US Digital Designs, which delivers alerting and dispatch communications solutions, will be taken over for a purchase multiple of ~14X EBITDA in an all-cash transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
- There will be no change to Honeywell's financial guidance as a result of the deal, but the industrial conglomerate expects to achieve a ROI greater than 25% by the fifth year that US Digital Designs is part of Honeywell. US Digital Designs' EBITDA margins will be accretive to Honeywell.
- US Digital Designs will join Honeywell's Fire and Connected Life Safety systems business and will help expand its suite of solutions for public safety communications.
- This is the fourth acquisition announced by Honeywell in 2021.
