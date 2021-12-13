Nordstrom, Dick's and Boot Barn are among the hardest hit on rough day for retail
- The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 3.45% as investors seem to be favoring value stocks and sectors less sensitive to interest rates.
- Mall names and chain store favorites are among some of the hardest hit today after some analysts have warned on pricing power. Specifically, some retailers are expected to see pushback from consumers if they try to pass on inflation costs. Decliners include GameStop (GME -13.3%), Boot Barn (BOOT -11.8%), Citi Trends (CTRN -10.1%), Express (EXPR -8.4%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -9.1%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -8.7%), Destination XL Group (DXLG -8.6%), Kohl's (KSS -8.2%), Farfetch (FTCH -8.2%), Best Buy (BBY -3.8%), Nordstrom (JWN -8.2%), Dillard's (DDS -8.3%), J. Jill (JILL -8.1%), Macy's (M -7.4%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -6.2%), Foot Locker (FL -5.8%), Tilly's (TLYS -5.6%) and Buckle (BKE -4.4%).
