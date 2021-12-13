ALX Oncology under pressure as director sells shares worth $4.7M

Dec. 13, 2021 2:12 PM ETALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ALX Oncology (ALXO -25.1%) shares have plunged after the company disclosed a sale of shares by director Jason Lettmann.
  • Lettmann sold 145,637 shares of the company's common stock at $30.12 - $33.92 in a series of transactions, worth ~$4.7M.
  • Form 4
  • A look at ALXO's ownership composition:

ALXO

