ALX Oncology under pressure as director sells shares worth $4.7M
Dec. 13, 2021 2:12 PM ETALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ALX Oncology (ALXO -25.1%) shares have plunged after the company disclosed a sale of shares by director Jason Lettmann.
- Lettmann sold 145,637 shares of the company's common stock at $30.12 - $33.92 in a series of transactions, worth ~$4.7M.
- Form 4
- A look at ALXO's ownership composition:
- The immuno-oncology firm reported its Q3 results last month, missing on EPS estimates.
