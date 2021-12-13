UBS fine over tax evasion cut to EUR 1.8B by French court
Dec. 13, 2021 2:27 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- A Paris appeals court reduces the amount that UBS (UBS -0.3%) must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to ~EUR1.8B from EUR4.5B imposed after its first trial in 2019, Reuters reports.
- UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) was found guilty of of unlawful solicitation and aggravated laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud related to the bank's cross-border business activities in France between 2004 and 2012. The court imposed a fine of EUR 3.75M as opposed to EUR 3.7B in the first instance.
- The court also ordered the payment of EUR 1B and awarded civil damages to France of EUR 800M.
- UBS (France) (UBS) was acquitted on charges of aiding and abetting of laundering the proceeds of tax fraud and was found guilty of aiding and abetting of unlawful solicitation.
- The French unit was ordered to pay a fine of EUR 1.875M.
- UBS is reviewing the decision and considering its options, including an appeal, the company said. If it appeals, the fines would be suspended during the appeal.
- When the trial started in 2018, media reports expected fines of up to EUR 5B.