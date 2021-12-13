BELLUS Health to launch its $175M stock offering in U.S. and Canada
Dec. 13, 2021 4:07 PM ETBELLUS Health Inc. (BLU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) trades 2.2% down after hours on filing a prelim prospectus supplement for a proposed public offering of its shares worth $175M; underwriters to be granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares.
- The supplement was filed with each of the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada and were also filed with the U.S. SEC as part of a registration statement on Form F-‐10.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding R&D activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.
- Offer size, terms have not been disclosed yet.