Rocket Lab acquires SolAero Holdings for $80M in cash
Dec. 13, 2021 (NASDAQ:RKLB)
- Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) announces that it will acquire SolAero Holdings, Inc., a supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures for the global aerospace market, for $80M in cash.
- “SolAero is a highly complementary addition to Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated business model and strengthens our ability to streamline space for our customers by delivering complete space mission solutions,” commented Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck. SolAero is one of two companies producing high-efficiency, space-grade solar cells in the United States.
- The acquisition, which is expected to close in Q1 2022, will add 425 employees, bringing Rocket Lab's total headcount to over 1,100 employees. The merger is Rocket Lab's third this year, following acquisitions of spacecraft separation systems company Planetary Systems Corporation in December 2021, and space software company ASI Aerospace LLC in October 2021.