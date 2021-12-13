NFI delivers nine electric buses to Stagecoach
Dec. 13, 2021 4:14 PM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary Alexander Dennis announced that the ADL and BYD electric vehicle partnership has supplied nine electric buses to Stagecoach East Scotland to provide local services in Perth.
- The fleet of nine BYD ADL Enviro200EV buses were built locally in Falkirk by ADL in partnership with BYD as the manufacturer’s partner for electric buses in the UK and Ireland.
- Stagecoach is introducing 46 new fully electric buses in key transport networks in Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Perth, all of which are supplied by the BYD ADL partnership, with partial funding through the Scottish Ultra Low Emission Bus Scheme.