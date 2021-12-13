Rover announces redemption of all outstanding warrants
Dec. 13, 2021 4:26 PM ETRover Group, Inc. (ROVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rover (NASDAQ:ROVR) announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that are outstanding on Jan.12, 2022 for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant.
- Also, Rover will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO.
- Under agreement terms, the company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10/public warrant if the last reported sales price of the Class A Common Stock equals or exceeds $10/share on the trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is sent.