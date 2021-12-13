Rover announces redemption of all outstanding warrants

Dec. 13, 2021 4:26 PM ETRover Group, Inc. (ROVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Rover (NASDAQ:ROVR) announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants to purchase shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share that are outstanding on Jan.12, 2022 for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant.
  • Also, Rover will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase shares of Class A Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO.
  • Under agreement terms, the company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10/public warrant if the last reported sales price of the Class A Common Stock equals or exceeds $10/share on the trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is sent.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.