EQT up 4.5%, announces $1B share repurchase program and provides key updates
Dec. 13, 2021 4:32 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
- EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) authorizes a share repurchase program up to $1B of its outstanding common stock.
- The share repurchase authority is effective immediately and valid through December 31, 2023; equivalent to ~13% market capitalization.
- Approves annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share (or $0.125 quarterly).
- Company expects to generate approximately $1.9B of free cash flow in 2022 and expects to generate an average of approximately $1.6B of free cash flow per year from 2023 through 2026 in a flat $3.00 per MMBtu natural gas price environment.
- Long-Term Leverage Target of 1.0x-1.5x.
- Shares rise 4.4% during after market hours.