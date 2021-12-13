EQT up 4.5%, announces $1B share repurchase program and provides key updates

  • EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) authorizes a share repurchase program up to $1B of its outstanding common stock.
  • The share repurchase authority is effective immediately and valid through December 31, 2023; equivalent to ~13% market capitalization.
  • Approves annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share (or $0.125 quarterly).
  • Company expects to generate approximately $1.9B of free cash flow in 2022 and expects to generate an average of approximately $1.6B of free cash flow per year from 2023 through 2026 in a flat $3.00 per MMBtu natural gas price environment.
  • Long-Term Leverage Target of 1.0x-1.5x.
  • Shares rise 4.4% during after market hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.