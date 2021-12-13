Raytheon Technologies bags $145M Naval Air Systems modification contract
Dec. 13, 2021 5:20 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is awarded a $145.28M cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0068).
- This modification exercises options to procure material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of F-35 aircraft sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (or DOD) participants.
- Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.