Raytheon Technologies bags $145M Naval Air Systems modification contract

Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia with American flag

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is awarded a $145.28M cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0068).
  • This modification exercises options to procure material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities as well as supplies, services, and planning for depot activations in support of F-35 aircraft sustainment efforts for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (or DOD) participants.
  • Work is expected to be completed in September 2024.
  • The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
