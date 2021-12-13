Alcoa to join S&P midcap 400 - up big after hours
Dec. 13, 2021 5:37 PM ETAABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA), the global aluminum business up 100%+ on the year, traded higher by as much as 6% after hours on news that the company will join to the S&P midcap 400.
- Alcoa will replace Baxter International in the index, after Baxter was acquired by Hill-Rom in a deal closing today.
- Inclusion will be effective as of Monday the 20th of December.
- Alcoa has been a conviction buy at GS, as street analysts are generally bullish the sector into 2022.