Alcoa to join S&P midcap 400 - up big after hours

Dec. 13, 2021 5:37 PM ETAABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rolls of metal sheet. Zinc, aluminium or steel sheet rolls on warehouse in factory.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA), the global aluminum business up 100%+ on the year, traded higher by as much as 6% after hours on news that the company will join to the S&P midcap 400.
  • Alcoa will replace Baxter International in the index, after Baxter was acquired by Hill-Rom in a deal closing today.
  • Inclusion will be effective as of Monday the 20th of December.
  • Alcoa has been a conviction buy at GS, as street analysts are generally bullish the sector into 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.