Fate up 5% after hours on interim phase 1 data on B-cell lymphoma candidate
Dec. 13, 2021
- Shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are up 5% after hours after presenting interim, early-stage data from FT596, an off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer ("NK") cell candidate for B-cell lymphoma.
- Five of six patients achieved a complete response with a single dose (900M cells) in combination with rituximab.
- Objective response was seen in 13 of 19 patients with a single dose at either 90M or 300M cells.
- Ten out of 11 patients who received a second cycle continue to have an ongoing response.
- No dose-limiting toxicities were observed.
- Results were presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
