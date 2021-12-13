Fate up 5% after hours on interim phase 1 data on B-cell lymphoma candidate

Dec. 13, 2021 6:19 PM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

Marginal zone lymphoma, malignant B-cell

OGphoto/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.