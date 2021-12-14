Fresh Vine Wine prices 2.2M-share IPO at $10
Dec. 14, 2021 1:35 AM ETFresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) has priced its IPO of 2.2M shares of common stock at $10.00/share.
- NYSE trading is expected to begin on December 14, 2021.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 330K shares.
- Closing date is December 16.
- Fresh Vine Wine is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines in the U.S. The company's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.
- VINE recorded $1.1M revenue for nine months ended September 30, 2021, with net loss of $8.1M compared to $0.1M in prior year, net loss $0.9M.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the offering and wrote, VINE is still a tiny firm but is seeking a valuation that it has yet to prove it can achieve, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.