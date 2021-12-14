Erytech Pharma launches $7.85M direct offering
Dec. 14, 2021 1:47 AM ETERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) has entered into an agreement with Armistice, a health-care focused institutional and accredited investor, for the purchase and sale of 769,608 units, each consisting of four ordinary shares in the form of ADS and three warrants, each to purchase one ordinary share, in a registered direct offering.
- The subscription price for one unit is $10.20 (€9.04), corresponding to $2.55 (€2.26) per ADS and associated 0.75 warrant.
- Expected gross proceeds are ~$7.85M.
- The two year warrants have an exercise price of €2.83 ($3.19) per share.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund working capital and pre-commercialization operations for the potential approval of eryaspase in U.S.
- Closing date is December 20, 2021.
- Following the closing of this offering, Armistice will hold 9.9% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.