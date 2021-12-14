CI Financial reports record total assets of C$338.1B for November

Dec. 14, 2021 5:02 AM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX), CIFAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) reported preliminary AUM of C$149.4B and wealth management assets of C$188.7B as of November 30, 2021, for a record total assets of C$338.1B.
  • In November, 2021, the company completed its previously announced acquisition of McCutchen Group and Matrix Capital Advisors, adding ~$5.5B in wealth management assets.
  • Core assets under management (Canada and Australia) increased 11.1%Y/Y and declined 0.7% over October 2021 to C$141.7B.
  • U.S. assets under management as of November 30, 2021 were C$7.7B, +42.6% Y/Y and +4.1% over October 2021.
  • U.S. wealth management assets were C$110.1B, +563.3% Y/Y and +7.6% over October 2021.
