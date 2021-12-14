KKR acquires minority stake in supply chain software business from Korber
Dec. 14, 2021 5:34 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Korber and Investment firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced that latter has acquired a significant minority stake in former's supply chain software business.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Korber's supply chain software business is among the top three global warehouse management software providers, delivering customers with differentiated warehouse management solutions, or WMS, for varying operational complexities through software, voice and robotics solutions.
- KKR will work with Korber's supply chain software business to pursue organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand the company's geographic footprint, accelerate the transition to SaaS, automation and robotics, as well as to develop innovative digital solutions to support customers amid increasing warehouse automation and supply chain localization.
- The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.