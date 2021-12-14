Sonida Senior Living announces November occupancy

Dec. 14, 2021 6:19 AM ETSNDABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) announced November occupancy of steady 81.2%, up 590 bps from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021
  • Year-over-year occupancy growth of 370 basis points compared to November 2020.
  • https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20211214005580/en/1305434/4/November_2021_Occupancy_Chart.jpg
  • Leading indicators, such as leads and tours, continue to be strong.
  • Monthly lead volume has improved steadily from November 2020 and is nearly at pre-pandemic levels.
  • Tours are more than four times higher year-over-year, compared to November of 2020, and nearly 40% higher than the same month in 2019.
