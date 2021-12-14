Sonida Senior Living announces November occupancy
Dec. 14, 2021 6:19 AM ETSNDABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) announced November occupancy of steady 81.2%, up 590 bps from the pandemic low average monthly occupancy of 75.3% in February of 2021
- Year-over-year occupancy growth of 370 basis points compared to November 2020.
- Leading indicators, such as leads and tours, continue to be strong.
- Monthly lead volume has improved steadily from November 2020 and is nearly at pre-pandemic levels.
- Tours are more than four times higher year-over-year, compared to November of 2020, and nearly 40% higher than the same month in 2019.
- Source: Press Release