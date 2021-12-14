Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones drop as tech selling intensifies
Dec. 14, 2021 12:58 PM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Investors continue to rotate out of growth, with big tech stocks struggling.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ends -1.1% and is the hardest hit among the major averages. The S&P (SP500) finishes -0.7% and Dow (DJI) -0.3%.
- Ten of 11 S&P sectors close out lower. Info Tech was the worst performer, with Microsoft rounding out the session -3.2% and Adobe tumbling after a downgrade.
- Financials are the only winner.
- Stocks pretty much shrugged off a hotter-than-expected November PPI, even though wholesale inflation came in at an annual level of 9.6%, the biggest number in the history of the data series.
- Rates pared some gains as the data came out, but are higher again. The 10-year Treasury is up 2 basis points at 1.44%.
- The FOMC starts its two-day meeting today with Wall Street expecting an announcement of faster tapering.
- "Since 1955 there’ve been 13 hiking cycles, and the median time from the start of the hiking cycle to the next recession is just over 3 years, with the earliest gap at 11 months," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes. "Given markets are pricing in an initial hike as soon as June, the historical precedents suggest that risks of a recession are therefore very low before mid 2023 but progressively climb after that."
- Among active stocks, casino stocks climb following the sale of the Mirage at a high valuation.