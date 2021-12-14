Li-Cycle, LGC and LGES enter scrap supply and nickel sulphate off-take pact; plans to build $485M commercial Hub facility in NY
Dec. 14, 2021 6:53 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) has entered into a manufacturing scrap supply and nickel sulphate off-take agreement non-binding letter of intent with LG Chem (LGC), and LG Energy Solution (LGES).
- LG Chem and LG Energy Solution will make a $50M strategic investment in Li-Cycle common shares upon completion of commercial agreements.
- Through the pact, LG Energy Solution to supply Li-Cycle with battery manufacturing scrap and lithium-ion batteries for recycling.
- Upon execution of the pact, Li-Cycle (LICY) to recycle the battery materials from LGES and supply LG Chem and LG Energy Solution with 20,000 Tonnes of nickel over 10 years beginning in 2023, enough to power ~300,000 high-performing EVs.
- Under the terms of the proposed investment, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution will each subscribe for 2,208,480 common shares at a price of $11.32/share, for an aggregate investment in the company of $50M.
- The closing of the investment is conditional on the parties entering into mutually acceptable definitive commercial agreements regarding the supply of nickel-bearing lithium-ion battery scrap from LGES to Li-Cycle and nickel sulphate off-take from Li-Cycle to LGES and LGC.
- Separately, LICY will proceed with the construction of its first commercial Hub facility, which is being developed within the Eastman Business Park near Rochester, New York for a total capital investment of approximately $485M, which can be funded from existing balance sheet cash.
- To meet increasing market demand, it will increase Hub facility’s input processing capacity by over 40%.
- On completion, the Hub is expected to position Li-Cycle as a leading producer of battery grade Nickel, Cobalt, and Lithium in North America.