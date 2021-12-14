OneMain Holdings adds to share repurchase authorization

Dec. 14, 2021 6:51 AM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) increases the share repurchase authorization to $300M from the previously announced $200M.
  • As of December 13, 2021, the Company had repurchased 4.6 million shares for $186 million under the existing authorization. Pursuant to two separate authorizations, the Company also repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares for $199 million in July and October 2021.
  • This increase in authorization is expected to bridge the Company to its fourth quarter earnings call, during which the Company plans to further discuss its future capital return strategy.
  • Source: Press Release
