OneMain Holdings adds to share repurchase authorization
Dec. 14, 2021
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) increases the share repurchase authorization to $300M from the previously announced $200M.
- As of December 13, 2021, the Company had repurchased 4.6 million shares for $186 million under the existing authorization. Pursuant to two separate authorizations, the Company also repurchased approximately 3.6 million shares for $199 million in July and October 2021.
- This increase in authorization is expected to bridge the Company to its fourth quarter earnings call, during which the Company plans to further discuss its future capital return strategy.
- Source: Press Release