General Motors and Ford dip after Daiwa turns cautious on U.S. auto sector

Dec. 14, 2021 7:00 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM), FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments

Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

  • Daiwa downgrades the U.S. auto sector rating to Neutral from Positive as it points to risks on the horizon that could undermine stock valuations.
  • Analyst Jairam Nathan says risks include slowing growth in China, the transition to electric vehicles hurting margins and cash flow, a flattening yield curve and deteriorating consumer confidence and vehicle buying conditions.
  • As for U.S. auto names, the firm drops Ford (NYSE:F) to an Underperform rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $16.
  • Daiwa lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) to a Neutral rating from its prior rating of Outperform and assigns a price target of $65.
  • General Motors (GM) is down 1.05% in premarket action and Ford (F) is off 1.81%.
  • Yesterday, Wedbush Securities pitched the $100 bull case for GM.
