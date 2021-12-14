General Motors and Ford dip after Daiwa turns cautious on U.S. auto sector
Dec. 14, 2021
- Daiwa downgrades the U.S. auto sector rating to Neutral from Positive as it points to risks on the horizon that could undermine stock valuations.
- Analyst Jairam Nathan says risks include slowing growth in China, the transition to electric vehicles hurting margins and cash flow, a flattening yield curve and deteriorating consumer confidence and vehicle buying conditions.
- As for U.S. auto names, the firm drops Ford (NYSE:F) to an Underperform rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $16.
- Daiwa lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) to a Neutral rating from its prior rating of Outperform and assigns a price target of $65.
- General Motors (GM) is down 1.05% in premarket action and Ford (F) is off 1.81%.
- Yesterday, Wedbush Securities pitched the $100 bull case for GM.