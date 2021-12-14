Reliance Steel buys Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company
Dec. 14, 2021 7:02 AM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) has acquired Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company, a distributor of non-ferrous metal products in the Northeastern United States.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Admiral Metals also performs value-added custom cutting services for its customers; its annual net sales in 2020 were approximately $134M.
- "Admiral Metals fits within Reliance’s growth strategy and disciplined methodology of acquiring companies that are immediately accretive to our earnings, and complements Reliance’s existing business by increasing our product breadth in specialty non-ferrous products. We believe this acquisition will enable Admiral Metals to leverage Reliance’s scale in order to capitalize on further growth opportunities while maintaining its strong brand recognition," commented Jim Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance.